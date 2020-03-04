WARSAW: Jan Komasa’s Corpus Christi was sold by New Europe Film Sales to MAD Solutions for Arab world distribution. The film has already been sold to more than 50 territories and opened on over 80 screens in North America on 19 February 2020.
Corpus Christi has racked up over 1.5 m admissions in Polish cinemas, won 36 prizes at 60 festivals and it was nominated for the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category.
The film was produced by Aurum Film in coproduction with Canal+, WFS Walter Film Studio, the Podkarpackie Regional Film Fund and Les Contes Modernes, with support from the Polish Film Institute.