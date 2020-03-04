Orly2020 460x100 filmneweruope Febio 460x100 px

Corpus Christi Sold to Arab Countries Featured

2020-03-04
Corpus Christi by Jan Komasa Corpus Christi by Jan Komasa

WARSAW: Jan Komasa’s Corpus Christi was sold by New Europe Film Sales to MAD Solutions for Arab world distribution. The film has already been sold to more than 50 territories and opened on over 80 screens in North America on 19 February 2020.

Corpus Christi has racked up over 1.5 m admissions in Polish cinemas, won 36 prizes at 60 festivals and it was nominated for the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category.

The film was produced by Aurum Film in coproduction with Canal+, WFS Walter Film Studio, the Podkarpackie Regional Film Fund and Les Contes Modernes, with support from the Polish Film Institute.

back to top

Bez tytułu.jpg

 

Subscribe to FNE daily»

Readers Survey2

fnemarketonline2020

OSCAR 2020

rusian longtext

FNEAVIClick here>>>

Berlin 325x230 

ST14 Berlin 325x230

ZagrebDox

Febio 325x230 px

CinemaOfTheMonth122019

docbloc30032017

FNE UNIC Update

Fne UnicUpdateNEW

fneAssocLogo315

logoCreativeEurope2019