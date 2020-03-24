unnamed FEBIOFEST2020 FNE Animated Open2020

Poland and India Sign Cooperation Agreement Featured

2020-03-24

WARSAW: The Polish Film Institute and the Producers Guild of India have signed a cooperation agreement that includes coproductions.

Both parties will share ideas and best practices on domestic and international film production, shooting and promotion.

“We wish to enhance our relationship with India and look forward to working with the Producers Guild of India to facilitate further opportunities for dialogue and best practices for a forward-thinking film production business”, Radoslaw Smigulski, General Director of the Polish Film Institute said, according to a press release.

The agreement was signed at the India International Film Tourism Conclave (IIFTC) in Mumbai earlier this month.

