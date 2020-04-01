KRAKOW: The organisers of the 60th Krakow Film Festival announced on 31 March, that the event will take place on the originally planned date of 31 May to 7 June 2020, but in the format of an online festival.
"We do realise that nothing can compare to the festival atmosphere, the collective experience of an audience in a cinema theatre or backstage meetings. However, as we’re facing an uncertain future, we’ve decided to organise the Festival in this new formula. We do it out of respect for the filmmakers, who are impatiently waiting to present their most recent work to the festival jury and the audience, but also for the audience itself – we want to give them a worthy escape from the worries of everyday life and restore a tiny bit of normality in these trying times,” – Krzysztof Gierat, the director of the Krakow Film Festival, said in a statement.
The festival will hold its three competitions, as well as online Q&A’s with filmmakers. Films will be shown only at specified screening times.