FESTIVALS: Warsaw FF 2020 Opens Submissions Featured

2020-04-02

WARSAW: The Warsaw Film Festival announced the opening of submissions as of 1 April 2020.

The festival's organisers said in a statement: “The Warsaw Film Festival Team is working in every hope that WFF 2020 will take place as planned, on 9-18 October 2020.”

The festival is accepting applications from new films completed in 2020 and prior to their premieres in three categories of full-length feature films, full-length documentaries, and live action, documentary and animated short films.

The submissions will be closed on 31 July. The programme will be announced on 23 September.

