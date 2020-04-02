WARSAW: The Warsaw Film Festival announced the opening of submissions as of 1 April 2020.
The festival's organisers said in a statement: “The Warsaw Film Festival Team is working in every hope that WFF 2020 will take place as planned, on 9-18 October 2020.”
The festival is accepting applications from new films completed in 2020 and prior to their premieres in three categories of full-length feature films, full-length documentaries, and live action, documentary and animated short films.
The submissions will be closed on 31 July. The programme will be announced on 23 September.