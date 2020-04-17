WROCLAW: The 20th edition of the New Horizons IFF has been postponed following the 14 April 2020 announcement that all cultural events in Wroclaw are cancelled through the end of August.
The festival was originally scheduled to take place in late July and early August.
The festival's management said in a statement: “We are now working on finding a new date and the optimum formula for organising this year's festival in consultation with the city. We will notify you of any changes as soon as we finalise the details. We are looking for the best solutions for all those who want to take part in this year's festival.”
The festival will hold its industry events Polish Days, First Cut Lab, Studio New Horizons+ and A Sunday in the Country in July, but the form of the events has not been announced.