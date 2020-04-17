WARSAW: The Polish-produced US box office hit Love and Mercy: Faustina, which has made over 3.4 m USD in admissions worldwide, is available for streaming for 30 days in April in around 35 territories worldwide.
The film was produced by Kino Świat and tells the story of the life of Saint Faustina Kowalska, whose visions of Jesus Christ inspired her to paint the image of Jesus. The film, directed by Michał Kondrat, was released theatrically in Poland last year by distributor Kino Świat and in the USA its release was coordinated by distributor Sonovision. It was a one-day event release which grossed 1.4 m USD, putting it in the top 3 for that day's release. The film was released in the USA, Poland, Norway and the UK in 2019.
"Taking under consideration the Divine Mercy Sunday on 19 April, Sonovision was coordinating its theatrical release in over a dozen territories at the same time; however, with the sudden breakout of the coronavirus the release will take place via streaming platforms. In total it will be shown in 35 territories in English, Spanish and Italian through 4 global VOD platforms: Fan-Force, iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Direct, depending on the territory. All information on territory and accessible VOD platform is available on www.loveandmercymovie.com." Sonovision informed FNE.
Kondrat-Media is one of Poland’s leading faith-based production companies with two other productions scheduled to be released Q4 of 2020 and Q1 of 2021.