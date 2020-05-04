WARSAW: Poland’s Kino Pod Baranami has announced that it launched the first e-kino in Poland on 12 April 2020.

E-Kino Pod Baranami began operations exactly one month after all cinemas in Poland were closed.

The art-house selection of films is accompanied by discussions and introductions taking place online. The schedule includes limited time only viewings as well as VoD screenings.

“Even though this platform came out as a result of pandemic circumstances we will keep it going when it is all over. We would like to use E-Kino Pod Baranami as our next screening room - an extension of regular cinema,” Marynia Gierat, the head of the cinema, said in a statement.