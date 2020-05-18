HBO Europe Commissions Polish Lockdown Films

WARSAW: HBO Europe has commissioned 14 short films from 16 filmmakers in Poland to be shot during the COVID-19 lockdown under the project titled At Home / W domu.

The contemporary plot line taking place during the pandemic will be shot by each filmmaker in a period of four weeks, to tell their story within 10 minutes.

The filmmakers are Jacek Borcuch, Andrzej Dragan, Krzysztof Garbaczewski, Renata Gąsiorowska, Magnus Von Horn, Paweł Łoziński, Jan P. Matuszyński, Tomek Popakul, Jerzy Skolimowski, Krzysztof Skonieczny, Małgorzata Szumowska / Michał Englert, Mariusz Treliński, Anna Zamecka / Sung Rae Cho and Xawery Żuławski. Two of the films will be shot by teams of two filmmakers.

The films made as part of the project will be released first on HBO GO in Poland, and later on other European HBO platforms.