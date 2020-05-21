Gdynia Film Festival Postponed Until Next Year

GDYNIA: The Polish Film Institute has announced that due to the prevailing epidemiological situation in the country and government recommendations regarding the organisation of mass events, the 45th Polish Film Festival in Gdynia will not take place in 2020.

One of the most important film events in Poland cannot happen due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has not only prevented the cinema distribution of films, but also paralysed film plans and post-production work. Thus, in the main section of the festival there would not be a sufficient number of films able to vie for the Golden Lions. All members of the organising committee were in favour of allowing films that could qualify to participate in this year's festival to be submitted to it next year too - the Institute's announcement emphasises. The festival in Gdynia was to take place on 14-19 September this year.

Tomasz Kolankiewicz was chosen as the new Gdynia Film Festival Artistic Director in May 2020. The position was restored as part of the organisational reform of the festival - the last to hold it was Michał Oleszczyk. The restored director's position is not the only change that awaits Gdynia. The jury decided to elect a new chairman of the programme board. Paweł Pawlikowski became the successor of Wojciech Marczewski, who ended his three-year term. "He was the only candidate for this function. The council members elected him unanimously," explained the festival spokeswoman Magdalena Jacoń.