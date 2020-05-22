ScripTeast Award Goes to Maciej Sobieszczański and Grzegorz Puda for Brother

WARSAW: The XIV Krzysztof Kieślowski ScripTeast Award for the Best Script from Eastern Europe went to the multiple-award-winning Polish screenwriter and director Maciej Sobieszczański and co-writer Grzegorz Puda for the script entitled Brother. The awards, usually a champagne gala affair held annually on the beach during Cannes Film Festival, took place for the first time online this year on 20 May 2020.

The Artistic Board also awarded a Special Mention to Pavo Marinković, the award-winning Croatian screenwriter and director, for the project Jimmy L.

In its usual form, ScripTeast consists of three sessions, one in Poland and two at world's biggest festivals, Berlinale and Cannes. Due to COVID-19, the last session was moved in its entirety to the Internet. The participants of the programme consulted with experts from around the world and took part in meetings devoted to production, sales, promotion of films, case studies, and one-on-one sessions with producers. The guests included Lone Scherfig, the director of Italian for Beginners, and David Parfitt, Oscar-winner for Shakespeare in Love.

ScripTeast is organised by the Independent Film Foundation with the support of the European Union's Creative Europe Media, Polish Film Institute, Apple Film Production, in cooperation with the European Film Academy and the renowned international producers' associations: Producers Network, European Producers Club, Transatlantic Partners, and ACE, with Film New Europe and Filmarket Hub.

The ScripTeast 14th edition participating projects:

DYAD (Bulgaria)

Written by Yana Titova

FURIOUS BEAUTY (Czech Republic)

Written by Eliška Kovaříková, Štěpán Altrichter

JIMMY L. (Croatia)

Written by Pavo Marinković

LOVABLE (Latvia)

Written by Stanislavs Tokalovs, Waldemar Kalinovski

BROTHER (Poland)

Written by Maciej Sobieszczański, Grzegorz Puda

TREMBLING GIANT ( Poland)

Written by Jacek Piotr Bławut

ORUNIA 4EVER (Poland)

Written by Elżbieta Benkowska

THE COLONEL AND THE DERVISH (Serbia)

Written by Vlastimir Sudar

THE LOST SON (Slovenia)

Written by Darko Štante

I AM A GYPSY (Hungary)

Written by Gergely Fonyo

WINDLESS (Bulgaria)

Written by Teodora Markova, Pavel G. Vesnakov, Georgi Ivanov, Nevena Kertova