Polish/Czech/Ukrainian Pleasure Principle Receives International Award

WARSAW: The Polish/Czech/Ukrainian TV series The Pleasure Principle / Zasada Przyjemności received the Platinum REMI Award in the mini-series category during the WorldFest International Film Festival in Houston.

Directed by multi-awarded Dariusz Jabłoński, The Pleasure Principle premiered in Poland on CANAL+ and turned out to be a great ratings success. Shot in Warsaw, Prague, and at Odessa’s picturesque Black Sea coast, the series brought together leading talents of the three partnering countries, among them Karel Roden, Małgorzata Buczkowska, Stipe Erceg and Sergey Strelnikow.

The high-end crime series is the first international television coproduction between Central and Eastern European countries on such a great scale. The Pleasure Principle is produced by Apple Film Production in coproduction with CANAL+ Poland, the Czech TV and Star Media. Dariusz Jabłoński stated that the show is a "mosaic story in which apart from psychology and beauty we find very strong action scenes, unseen to date in Polish, Czech or Ukrainian cinema."



A press release stated that the award at the WorldFest festival in Houston is "a further international award success of the first TV series coproduction in history of the countries of Eastern Europe. (...) The series, bought by Franco-German station ARTE and presented on the international market by world distribution potentate Beta Film, will soon also appear on Italian RAI television."