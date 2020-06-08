FNE at Krakow Film Festival 2020: Prize Winners

KRAKOW: The 60th Krakow Film Festival of documentary, short and animated film was held 31 May - 7 June 2020 and ended with a special online gala.

The festival awarded its top prize in the International Documentary Competition to Acasa, My Home (Romania, Finland, Germany) directed by Radu Ciorniciuc, about a Roma family that has lived in the swamps of Bucharest’s nature reserve for many years. The Golden Dragon for Best Film in the Short Film Competition went to Just a Guy (Germany) directed by Shoko Hara.

The 60th Krakow Film Festival was the first Polish festival held entirely online due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Sixty in 'Krakow years' means early youth and that is probably why the festival was so successful in entering the online world, because we know young people these days are just born with this ability. I want to congratulate the winners and I congratulate the festival director Krzysztof Gierat and everybody who worked on the successful organisation of this event in the new form of the pandemic era. Maybe this is not just an episode and we are faced with times when live and real connection with another person will become our highest value," the Director of the Polish Film Institute Radosław Śmigulski said during the gala.

"This year's selection was extremely good, the jury was perfect as well the festival audience. Only the image of the world that emerges from these films is not fantastic at all, but we need to remember that one of the goals of documentaries is to show us that we don't want to recognise states that we are not comfortable with, ask questions that we don't give answers to. (...) The jury work was a very interesting process, we didn't have real conflicts, of course we had little differences in opinions and finally we found solutions to be almost unanimous. What is interesting is that documentaries in the USA are driven mostly by the character of the story while in Europe we still have very strong additional storytelling through image and impressions. So we had the chance to confront our international background and one of the most interesting things that came out of our discussions is how our cultural conditions shape our preferences and judgements." said Łukasz Żal, Head of the International Documentary Competition.

The most-awarded film was The Whale From Lorino directed by Maciej Cuski (Poland), winner of the Silver Horn for the director of a film with high artistic value, the Award of the President of the Polish Filmmakers Association for editing for Katarzyna Orzechowska and the Award for the Best Producer of Polish Short and Documentary Films, funded by the National Chamber of Audiovisual Producers, for Mikołaj Pokromski and Aldona Pokromska. "I am very happy to showcase my film once again at the Krakow Film Festival, I knew I would come back here. This is a great honour and great joy, this award goes out to our whole wonderful crew. This film exists thanks to your passion and our wonderful cooperation, thank you" said director Maciej Cuske.

As Poland allowed the reopening of cinemas on 6 June 2020, the final day of the festival was held both online and in screening rooms in Krakow.

International Documentary Competition



Golden Horn for Best Film

Acasa, My Home (Romania, Finland, Germany)

Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc

Produced by Manifest Film

Coproduced by HBO Europe, Corso Film, Kino Company

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Romanian Television, Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio



Silver Horn for Best Medium-length Documentary

The Whale from Lorino (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Cuske

Produced by Pokromski Studio

Silver Horn for Best Feature-length Documentary

Sunless Shadows (Iran, Norway)

Directed by Mehrdad Oskouei

Special Mention

Hey! Teachers! (Russia)

Directed by Yulia Vishnevets

FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics) Prize

The Self Portrait (Norway)

Directed by Margreth Olin, Katja Hogset, Espen Wallin



International Short Film Competition

Golden Dragon for Best Film

Just a Guy (Germany)

Directed by Shoko Hara

Silver Dragon for Best Documentary

Golden Buttons (Russia)

Directed by Alex Evstigneev

Silver Dragon for Best Animated Film

He Can’t Live Without Cosmos (Russia)

Directed by Konstantin Bronzit

Silver Dragon for Best Short Fiction Film

Chubby (Canada)

Directed by Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli

Special Mention

Dad You’ve Never Had (Poland)

Directed by Dominika Łapka

Produced by Polish Filmmakers Association, Munk Studio, Gdynia Culture Centre, Studio Obrazu, Furia Film

Special Mention

Nina (Bulgaria)

Directed by Hristo Simeonov

Produced by Screening Emotions

Jury Award for the Best European Film (Krakow Candidate to the European Film Award 2020 in the short film category)

Golden Buttons (Russia)

Directed by Alex Evstigneev



The International Federation of Film Societies (FICC) Don Quixote Award

Innocence (Great Britain)

Directed by Ben Reid

Special Mention

I Need the Handshakes (Poland).

Directed by Andriej Kuciła

Produced by Belsat TV

International DocFilmMusic Competition

Golden Heynal Best Film

Pearl of the Desert (India, South Korea)

Directed by Pushpendra Singh

Special Mention

White Riot (Great Britain)

Directed by Rubika Shah

Polish National Competition

Golden Hobby-Horse for Best Film

An Ordinary Country (Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Wolski

Produced by Kijora Film

Silver Hobby-Horse Best Documentary Film

Sonny (Poland)

Directed by Paweł Chorzępa

Produced by Munk Studio, Bees Film House, TVP, Mandla Media, Silesia Film, Krzysztof Kieślowski Film School

Silver Hobby-Horse Best Animated Film

Your Own Bullshit (Poland)

Directed by Daria Kopiec

Produced by Munk Studio, Liakon

Silver Hobby-Horse for Best Fiction Film

Beyond Is the Day (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kocur

Produced by Tomcat, King Hourse



The Award of the Polish Filmmakers Association for the best film editing

Katarzyna Orzechowska for The Whale from Lorino



Maciej Szumowski Award for remarkable social awareness funded by the National Broadcasting Council

xABo: Father Boniecki (Poland)

Directed by Aleksandra Potoczek

Produced by Fundacja Tygodnika Powszechnego



The Award for the best short and documentary films producer in Poland funded by the Polish Producers Alliance (KIPA)

Mikołaj Pokromski i Aldona Pokromska from Pokromski Studio for The Whale from Lorino (Poland)

Best Cinematography Award under the patronage of The Polish Society of Cinematographers funded by Coloroffon Film and Naima Film

Kamil Małecki for Last Days of Summer (Poland)

Directed by Klauida Kęska

Produced by Krzysztof Kieślowski Film School

Special Mention

Pollywood (Poland)

Directed by Paweł Ferdek

Produced by East Beast, HBO Europe

Special Mention

I’m Here (Poland)

Directed by Julia Orlik

Produced by Lodz Film School

Special Mention

Noamia (Poland)

Directed by Antonio Galdamez

Produced by Munk Studio, 34 film!, TVN Film, Coloroffon

Special Mention

Julia Kuzka for Last Days of Summer

Audience Award

The Self Portrait (Norway)

Directed by Margreth Olin, Katja Hogset, Espen Wallin

Student Jury Award

Sunless Shadows (Iran, Norway)

Directed by Mehrdad Oskouei

KFF Industry and Doc Lab Poland Awards

Animated in Poland

Animated in Poland Best Pitch Award

Gonâve (Poland)

Directed by Róża Duda and Michał Soja

Produced by Krakow Film Klaster

Animated in Poland Special Mention

Slow Light (Poland)

Directed by Kijek/Adamski

Produced by Animoon

HBO Award

Debut (Poland)

Directed by Aleksandra Maciejczyk

Produced by Marta Gmosińska, Lava Films

ColorOffOn Award

Don’t Mess with Gienek (Poland)

Directed by Grzegorz Szczepaniak

Produced by Joanna Popowicz WF Anagram

DOK Leipzig Special Mention – invitation to Co-pro Meetings in Leipzig

Gypsy Gadji

Directed by Dasa Raimanova

Produced by Rafał Sakowski, Story Vehicle

FIPADOC Special Mention – invitation to pitch the project at FIPADOC Industry Days

Easy Rider Behind the Iron Curtain (Poland)

Directed by Andrzej Miękus

Produced by Olga Bieniek, FilmIcon

Władysław Ślesicki Film Foundation Special Mention

Nina Gets Married (Poland)

Directed by Andrzej Szypulski

Produced by Anna Reichel, Fine Day Promotion

Polish Docs Pro Special Mention

When Harmattan Blows

Directed by Edyta Wróblewska

Produced by Marta Dużbabel, With Passion Production

DOC LAB POLAND AWARDS 2020 FOR THE PROJECTS

PRESENTED AT DOCS TO GO!

ColorOffOn Award

Until the Wedding (Poland)

Directed by Daniel Stopa

Produced by Małgorzata Staroń, Joanna Tatko, Staron-Film

Institute of Documentary Film Special Mention – invitation to East Doc Platform

Workcenter (Poland)

Directed by Aniela Gabryel

Produced by Agnieszka Dziedzic, Koi Studio

Władysław Ślesicki Film Foundation Special Mentions

I Am One Of Them (Poland)

Directed by Nadim Suleiman

Produced by Jacek Bławut, Luiza Pietrzak, Palmyra Films

Lesson of Freedom

Directed by Tadeusz Chudy, Bartosz Łuniewski

Produced by Rafał Sakowski, Story Vehicle