GRANTS: Mazovia Film Fund Supports 11 Productions

The Mazovia Film Fund chose the films out of 35 submitted projects. This year's competition jury included Paweł Cukrowski, Błażej Hrapkowicz, Tomasz Kolankiewicz, Natalia Koryncka-Gruz, Aldona Machnowska-Góra, Beata Polaczyńska, Wiesław Raboszuk, Anna Spisz and Sylwia Witowska. The producers that received grants are obliged to sign a coproduction contract with the Mazovian Institute of Culture.
The biggest grant of 307,500 PLN / EUR 71,913 went to Other People / Inni ludzie directed by Aleksandra Terpińska, produced by Madants, followed by 305,267 PLN / EUR 713,908 to a drama from Katarzyna Klimkiewicz, entitled Autumn Girl / Jesienna dziewczyna, produced by RE Studio.
The Mazovia Film Fund supported 6 feature film productions, 4 documentaries and 1 animation.
Click HERE to see the full grants chart.