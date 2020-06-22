22-06-2020

New Europe Film Sales Sells Sweat

Sweat by Magnus von Horn Sweat by Magnus von Horn

WARSAW: The Polish company New Europe Film Sales has sold the Polsih/Swedish coproduction Sweat to ARP in France.

The sophomore film directed by Polish-based Swedish director Magnus von Horn was produced by Lava Films’ Mariusz Włodarski and coproduced by Zentropa Sweden, Film I Väst and EC1 Łódź. New Europe Film Sales’s Jan Naszewski acquired the title in late 2019. Naszewski previously handled the director’s first film.

