Polish Erotic Thriller 365 Days Is Netflix Global Hit

Netflix released 365 Days to the international audience on 7 June 2020. Within a few days the film was at the top of Netflix's TOP 10, both in the USA and the UK. The media hailed it as the Polish version of Fifty Shades of Gray. The media pointed out that Netflix has recently changed the method by which popularity on the platform is measured, and the viewer only needs to watch two minutes of the film for it to count as seen. The popularity of 365 Days was spiked by the TikTok social media platform, where users recorded millions of reactions to chosen erotic scenes from the film and shared them as #365Days. The film's popularity is followed by a trail of mixed reviews criticising the film for glorifying sexual violence.

The film follows Laura, a Pole who visits Sicily with her boyfriend in order to save their relationship. There she meets Massimo, the head of a mafia family, who kidnaps her and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him. 365 Days was directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes, based on a script written by Tomasz Klimala, who adapted a bestselling series written by Blanka Lipińska. The film was produced by Ekipa in coproduction with TVN and NEXT FILM.



365 Days is distributed by NEXT FILM and has dominated the Polish box office since its opening on 7 February 2020, making $ 8,964,409 to date. The film was also released in the UK, where it made $ 494,181. The producers of the film said they are planning to adapt Blanka Lipińska's second novel into a sequel.