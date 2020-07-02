Polish Drama The Iron Bridge Is Opening in Norway and Denmark

The film's international sales agent IKH Pictures Promotion informed FNE that The Iron Bridge will be distributed in Norway and Denmark by Kino Project.



The Iron Bridge is a story of a love-triangle set in the Silesian mining community. The foreman Kacper sends his friend Oskar into the deepest parts of the mine, so he can have an affair with Oskar’s wife Magda. When a powerful explosion traps Oskar underground, the unfaithful couple need to face the consequences of their affair.

The film was shot in July 2018, produced by Anna Wereda and her company Autograf in coproduction with Dreamsound, MX35 and Orka Studio, with a budget of 3 m PLN, with the financial support from the Polish Film Institute, TVP and FINA.