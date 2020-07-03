Cinema City Postpones Reopening in Poland

WARSAW: Cinema City, one of Poland’s biggest exhibition chains, will not open its cinemas on 3 July 2020 after a break caused by the coronavirus epidemic as was previously announced.

Polish cinemas were reopened on 6 June 2020, with half of the seats available and viewers required to wear masks, but the biggest players on the Polish market are saying that they need more time to get up and running, with Cinema City announcing that for now there is no definite date when they will reopen to the public.

Cinema City announced its decision in this matter on its Facebook fanpage on 3 July 2020. “We are preparing everything for you: seats, popcorn and the best films. However, this means that we need more time for everything to work out,” the company stated.

In mid-June it was announced that most Helios theatres would open on 3 July, and Multikino opened some of its cinemas as early as 19 June 2020, with plans to fully reopen the chain nationwide on 3 July as well.

“We approached the reopening of our cinemas with calmness and we are launching them gradually so that each of them is well prepared. The first cinemas resumed operations on 19 June this year, and the remaining will be launched on 3 July this year. Bearing in mind the safety and comfort of our employees and viewers in the Multikino network, we have implemented government guidelines for the operation of cinemas after opening,” explained Paweł Świst, president of Multikino.

In Poland Cinema City is the operator of 34 cinemas (including 6 with 4DX screens and in 6 M IMAX theatres) in 19 cities. At the end of March 2020, Helios had 49 cinemas with 277 screens that could hold 52.4 thousand viewers. Multikino has 45 cinemas with 322 screens in 37 cities.

The cinema offer in Poland is currently composed of films that had a shortened distribution during the pandemic and box office hits from the past such as Thor: Ragnarok and the Harry Potter series.