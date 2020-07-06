PRODUCTION: Jan Jakub Kolski Resumes Work on The Republic Of Children

The first stage of shooting for the film took place in December 2019 in Tarnawa. For the purposes of the shoot, a truly winter landscape was created in the middle of warm December. In March 2020, work on the film was severely limited due to the pandemic, but in May, when the restrictions were partially lifted, the crew resumed work. The second part of the shoot is planned for August 2020.

Jan Jakub Kolski is the director and screenwriter for this project and the cinematographer is Michał Pakulski. Producers are the Wytwórnia Doświadczalna (Jan Jakub Kolski, Aleksandra Michael) and Centrala Film (Agnieszka Janowska, Paweł Kosuń), and the executive producer of the CeTA Audiovisual Technology Center in Wrocław. The coproducer is Cinelight. The film received production support from the Polish Film Institute.

The Republic of Children is set in the winter of 1903, when a cluster of characters painted by the master of characters escapes Jacek Malczewski's paintings. Fauns, chimeras, drowners, nymphs and other fantastic creatures from under the brush of the well-known painter are moving to the basin of modern Poland, to the land called Mszary. A huge hydroelectric power station is about to start nearby. Water floods thousands of hectares of land. A second escape sets out from the orphanage in the town intended for flooding. This one is made up of children who are not reconciled with adults' decisions to separate from them forever. Tobiasz, who also goes to the present day directly from Malczewski's painting, decides to join them and leads the group. The cast includes Łukasz Simlat, Piotr Żurawski, Andrzej Grabowski, Grzegorz Damięcki, Grażyna Błęcka-Kolska, Karolina Rzepa, Sebastian Stankiewicz, Artur Krajewski, Marian Opania, Wojciech Mecwaldowski and Krzysztof Globisz.

The date of the premiere has not been announced yet.

Production information:

Producers:

Centrala Film

Wytwórnia Doświadczalna

Coproducer:

Cinelight

Credits:

Director: Jan Jakub Kolski

Screenwriter: Jan Jakub Kolski

Cinematographer: Michał Pakulski

Cast: Łukasz Simlat, Piotr Żurawski, Andrzej Grabowski, Grzegorz Damięcki, Grażyna Błęcka-Kolska, Karolina Rzepa, Sebastian Stankiewicz, Artur Krajewski, Marian Opania, Wojciech Mecwaldowski, Krzysztof Globisz