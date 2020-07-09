PRODUCTION: Polish Wiarołom in Postproduction

WARSAW: Writer/director Piotr Złotorowicz is in postproduction with the Polish drama Wiarołom for Munk Studio . The project was presented at the Karlovy Vary online Eastern Promises Works in Progress on 7 July 2020.

Mara, a retired schoolteacher, asks her husband to come back home after years of separation because she had an affair with her husband’s boss. The memory of the affair still consumes them, but these are the last months of Mara’s life, and her husband wants to be more than a friend. To complicate things, their daughter is also returning home after many years, meeting again with her childhood love. Their relationship has echoes of the affair from years ago and the parents must now decide whether to tell the daughter that the young man is her brother.

The director revealed that the film will be told in a non-linear fashion, with some memory scenes having a poetic quality. “I want my audiences to ask themselves… what is the moral cost of truth,” he said.

Wiarołom is the feature film debut for the director, who won over 80 awards for his student films at more than two dozen international festivals.

Shooting for the film took place in October and November 2019. The project still needs help with post-production and is also seeking sales agents and festival offers.

Production Information:

Studio Munka

Credits:

Director: Piotr Złotorowicz

Writer: Piotr Złotorowicz

Producer: Jerzy Kapuściński, Ewa Jastrzębska

DoP: Nicolas Villegas

Cast: Małgorzata Hajewska-Krzysztofik, Mirosław Zbrojewicz, Jacek Koman, Julia Szczepańska, Mateusz Więcławek