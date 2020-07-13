KIDS KINO Industry Announces Online Programme

An extended online programme will include a series of weekly webinars beginning on 24 August.
Out of 66 submissions from 26 countries, 22 projects and four works in progress were selected.
The works in progress are:
A Butterfly’s Heart (Lithuania)
Directed by Inesa Kurklietytė
Produced by FRALITA FILMS
Live action film
Sisters (Latvia)
Directed by Linda Olte
Produced by This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Live action film
The Gladiator (Romania)
Directed by Radu Nicolae
Produced by Opal Production
Animated film
Toru Superfox (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Szczepanowicz
Produced by Animoon
Animated series