KIDS KINO Industry Announces Online Programme

WARSAW: Kids Kino Industry (formerly known as the Warsaw Kids Film Forum) has unveiled the 26 projects to be pitched at the 4th edition, taking place online from 29 September to 2 October 2020.

An extended online programme will include a series of weekly webinars beginning on 24 August.

Out of 66 submissions from 26 countries, 22 projects and four works in progress were selected.

The works in progress are:

A Butterfly’s Heart (Lithuania)

Directed by Inesa Kurklietytė

Produced by FRALITA FILMS

Live action film

Sisters (Latvia)

Directed by Linda Olte

Produced by This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Live action film

The Gladiator (Romania)

Directed by Radu Nicolae

Produced by Opal Production

Animated film

Toru Superfox (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Szczepanowicz

Produced by Animoon

Animated series