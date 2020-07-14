Ten Projects Selected for New Horizons Studio+

WARSAW: The 11th edition of New Horizons Studio+, organised by the New Horizons Association and Creative Europe Desk Poland, has announced the ten projects which will participate in its training programme for directors and producers developing their first or second feature film. The programme will take place online 24 – 27 July 2020.

The ten director-producer teams include five projects from Poland and one each from Estonia, Romania, Serbia, Spain and the Ukraine.

The projects are:

Christmas Wish (Poland)

Directed by Aleksander Pietrzak

Produced by Aleksandra Wojtaszek

Dukie (Poland)

Directed by Grzegorz Mołda

Produced by Ludka Kierczak

End of Poland (Poland)

Directed by Bartosz Paduch

Produced by Wojciech Stuchlik

Love Land (Poland)

Directed by Viktoria Marinov

Produced by Małgorzata Wabińska

The Taming of the Shrew (Poland)

Directed by Katarzyna Szyngiera

Produced by Stanisław Zaborowski

Reconstruction (Estonia)

Directed by Evar Anvelt

Produced by Andreas Kask

Vacuum (Ukraine)

Directed by Yelizaveta Smith

Produced by Aleksandra Kostina

To the North (Romania)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Produced by Ioana Lascăr

Usud (Serbia)

Directed by Stefan Malešević

Produced by Andrijana Sofranić Šućur

Nina (In My Beginning is My End) (Spain)

Directed by Andrea Jaurrieta Bariain

Produced by Ivan Luis