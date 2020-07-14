Ten Projects Selected for New Horizons Studio+

The ten director-producer teams include five projects from Poland and one each from Estonia, Romania, Serbia, Spain and the Ukraine.
The projects are:
Christmas Wish (Poland)
Directed by Aleksander Pietrzak
Produced by Aleksandra Wojtaszek
Dukie (Poland)
Directed by Grzegorz Mołda
Produced by Ludka Kierczak
End of Poland (Poland)
Directed by Bartosz Paduch
Produced by Wojciech Stuchlik
Love Land (Poland)
Directed by Viktoria Marinov
Produced by Małgorzata Wabińska
The Taming of the Shrew (Poland)
Directed by Katarzyna Szyngiera
Produced by Stanisław Zaborowski
Reconstruction (Estonia)
Directed by Evar Anvelt
Produced by Andreas Kask
Vacuum (Ukraine)
Directed by Yelizaveta Smith
Produced by Aleksandra Kostina
To the North (Romania)
Directed by Mihai Mincan
Produced by Ioana Lascăr
Usud (Serbia)
Directed by Stefan Malešević
Produced by Andrijana Sofranić Šućur
Nina (In My Beginning is My End) (Spain)
Directed by Andrea Jaurrieta Bariain
Produced by Ivan Luis