14-07-2020

Ten Projects Selected for New Horizons Studio+

WARSAW: The 11th edition of New Horizons Studio+, organised by the New Horizons Association and Creative Europe Desk Poland, has announced the ten projects which will participate in its training programme for directors and producers developing their first or second feature film. The programme will take place online 24 – 27 July 2020.

The ten director-producer teams include five projects from Poland and one each from Estonia, Romania, Serbia, Spain and the Ukraine. 

The projects are:

Christmas Wish (Poland)
Directed by Aleksander Pietrzak
Produced by Aleksandra Wojtaszek

Dukie (Poland)
Directed by Grzegorz Mołda
Produced by Ludka Kierczak  

End of Poland (Poland)
Directed by Bartosz Paduch
Produced by Wojciech Stuchlik

Love Land (Poland)
Directed by Viktoria Marinov
Produced by Małgorzata Wabińska

The Taming of the Shrew (Poland)
Directed by Katarzyna Szyngiera
Produced by Stanisław Zaborowski

Reconstruction (Estonia)
Directed by Evar Anvelt
Produced by Andreas Kask

Vacuum (Ukraine)
Directed by Yelizaveta Smith
Produced by Aleksandra Kostina

To the North (Romania)
Directed by Mihai Mincan
Produced by Ioana Lascăr

Usud (Serbia)
Directed by Stefan Malešević
Produced by Andrijana Sofranić Šućur  

Nina (In My Beginning is My End) (Spain)
Directed by Andrea Jaurrieta Bariain
Produced by Ivan Luis

