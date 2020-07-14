PRODUCTION: Polish Broad Peak in Postproduction

WARSAW: Broad Peak by acclaimed Polish film director Leszek Dawid was presented at the First Cut+ Works in Progress at Karlovy Vary’s online edition Eastern Promises. The film, now at the editing stage, is based on the true-life story of Polish mountaineer Maciej Berbeka.

The title refers to one of the most dangerous mountain peaks in the world, in the Karakorum mountain range. Following a spectacular ascent in 2013, Berbeka and his fellow climbers reached the summit and became the first people in the world to do so during wintertime, then he and one of his fellow climbers died upon descending. The story takes place in two time periods: 1988 and 2013. In 1988 Berbeka and his team were mistakenly told they had reached the peak. He returned 25 years later to achieve the actual goal

The shooting began in the spring of 2018 and continued until February 2020, on location in Zakopane, Pakistan, and the Alps. The film was originally announced as one of a slate of films to be coproduced by the private broadcaster TVN as part of the station’s effort to support and develop locally made content. The originally announced producers, including Maciej Rzączyński, Krzysztof Rzączyński and Dawid Janicki, who are also in the cast, have been joined by Pola Łangowska at East Studio in coproduction with TVN and Canal+, with a budget of 2.5 m EUR. The film’s originally projected 2020 release has now been rescheduled for August 2021, distributed by Kino Świat.

The producers are now looking for an international sales agent.

Production Information:

East Studio

Coproducers:

TVN

Canal+

Credits:

Directed by Leszek Dawid

Scriptwriter: Łukasz Ludkowski

Producers: Maciej Rzączyński, Dawid Janicki, Krzysztof Rzączyński, Paweł Rymarz, Pola Łangowska

DoP: Łukasz Gutt

Cast Maciej Rzączyński, Dawid Janicki, Krzysztof Rzączyński, Paweł Rymarz