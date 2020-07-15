PRODUCTION: Oleg Sentsov Preps Ukrainian/Polish/German Coproduction

WARSAW: Ukrainian writer/director Oleg Sentsov is in pre-production with the crime drama Rhinoceros, a coproduction between the Ukraine, Poland and Germany.

Rhinoceros takes place in the 90s in the Ukraine, during the transition from the Soviet Union. "We have seen a lot of films about criminals but I am interested mostly in an average person: what a person feels, why they act this way, whether such a person can change... After all, there are no bad people, there are people who do bad things," Sentsov said.

The DoP is Oscar-nominated Polish cinematographer Bogumił Godfrejów.

The film is produced by Arthouse Traffic and Cry Cinema (Ukraine), Poland’s Apple Film Production, and Germany’s Ma.ja.de. The project is supported by the State Film Agency of Ukraine, the Polish Film Institute and the German film fund Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg.

The preparation for the shooting of Rhinoceros started back in 2013, but was halted due to Sentsov’s imprisonment in Russia.

Production Information:

Arthouse Traffic (Ukraine)

Cry Cinema (Ukraine)

Apple Film Production (Poland)

ma.ja.de (Germany)

Credits:

Director: Oleg Sentsov

Writer: Oleg Sentsov