PRODUCTION: Agata Buzek To Star In Łukasz Grzegorzek's Drama

WARSAW: Łukasz Grzegorzek is working on his new drama Tak Ma Być starring Agata Buzek. The shooting will start in August 2020.

The film Tak Ma Być (in English: That's the Way It Is) is the third full-length feature for Grzegorzek. It is a story about a modern woman who tries to reconcile different worlds: family, professional and personal. It is also the story of a man who tries to keep up with her. The film is produced by Natalia Grzegorzek through her company Koskino. Weronika Bilska is the cinematographer for this project.

"I'm making this film to answer the questions: what do family, love and unfulfillment mean to me," said Łukasz Grzegorzek, director and screenwriter who developed his script in the Torino Film Lab and EKRAN+ programmes. The project was presented at Sofia Meetings, Polish Days and the Thessaloniki Crossroads Co-Production Forum.

The planned budget is 1 m EUR and the film received production funding from the Polish Film Institute and the MEDIA Creative Europe programme.

Production information:

Koskino

Credits:

Director: Łukasz Grzegorzek

Screenwriter: Łukasz Grzegorzek

DoP: Weronika Bilska

Cast: Agata Buzek, Jacek Braciak