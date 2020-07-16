GRANTS: Poland Supports Five Feature Films

WARSAW: The Polish Film Institute supported five new feature projects during the second session of funding in 2020 with a total of 2,568,615 EUR / 11.5 m PLN.

The biggest grant of 781,784 EUR / 3,500,000 PLN went to Figurant directed by Robert Gliński and produced by WDFiF. The expert Committee for feature film production included Małgorzata Imielska, Jan A.P. Kaczmarek, Jan Komasa, Joanna Kos-Krauze, Ilona Łepkowska, Tadeusz Lampka.



