FNE at New Horizons IFF 2020: Polish Days Pitchings Presents 10 New Projects

WROCŁAW: The 9th edition of Polish Days (25 July-29 July 2019) showcased 10 new Polish projects presented in a special pitching session including new titles by Anna Kazejak, Andrzej Jakimowski and Kuba Czekaj.

While the New Horizons International Film Festival was transferred to November 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry event Polish Days was held in an online form and took place as planned with participants presenting their projects via Festival Scope.

This year's New Horizons Studio+ edition, another staple in the NH industry programme, took place as planned and was hosted entirely online. Ten director-producer teams from Poland and 10 from Spain, Estonia, Romania, Ukraine and Serbia took part in the programme under the supervision of: David Pope (London Film Academy), Alya Belgaroui-Degalet (EAVE) representing Wild Bunch, Michael Arnon (EAVE) from Wolf Consultants and the sales agent Hédi Zardi - CEO of Luxbox.

The New Horizons Studio+ /The London Film Academy Award went to Polish project Dukie (directed by Grzegorz Mołda and produced by Ludka Kierczak), the Ale kino+ Television Channel Award went to the Eastonian project Reconstruction (directed by Evar Anvelt, produced by Andreas Kask) and the Special Mentions went to the Serbian project Usud (directed by Stefan Malešević, produced by Andrijana Sofranić Šućur) and the Spanish project Nina (In My Beginning is My End) (directed by Andrea Jaurrieta Bariain and produced by Ivan Luis).

Weronika Czołnowska, Head of Industry at New Horizons IFF, explained to FNE the process of choosing the projects: „The criteria do not change. What counts for us is the quality of the submitted projects (also the quality of the application itself), their universality, as well as the international and coproduction potential. Every year we also try to balance new artists, often debutants (such as Grzegorz Mołda, Agnieszka Mania) with experienced filmmakers (such as Andrzej Jakimowski, Kuba Czekaj or Anna Kazejak).”

“The nature of the New Horizons IFF, of which Polish Days is an integral part, is also important so we are looking for bold projects that propose something fresh and innovative, both thematically and formally. That does not mean that we also do not give any opportunities to projects with commercial potential”, Czołnowska also said.

Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)

The artist Daniel comes from the countryside and the Catholic Church. He takes care of his community, enjoying its trust. In his art he explores rural themes and his works are in demand in metropolitan galleries. However, the liberal artistic community does not accept our hero’s faith. He lives with his eccentric grandmother, and remains conflicted with his father. His relationship with Olek is evolving in secret.

The suicide of Jagoda, a religious lesbian from a nearby village, becomes an impulse to fight for tolerance. Daniel tries to arrange an artistic-religious Way of the Cross for the dead woman, as a penance for the rural and the church community for the sin of omission, and indifference towards the suffering of others. The village turns its back on him. The cross, built from the tree, on which the girl hung herself, is displayed in a gallery. Disappointed by the lack of understanding of his intentions, the artist steals his work and marches into the streets of Warsaw.

“The film’s protagonist attempts to free himself from superficiality in the name of love. He belongs to two opposite worlds (the Catholic Church and the LGBT community) and he would like to be a bridge between them. The story is inspired by the life of a living artist, Daniel Rycharski”, said the director Łukasz Ronduda.

The film is produced by Kuba Kosma through his company Serce. The planned budget is 1.3 m EUR and the production is planned for 2021.

World sales are open.

Production Contact:

Serce

Fucking Bornholm (Poland)

Maja and Hubert, both 40, a married couple, in their own words, “since before the internet”, are on their way to spend a weekend on the Danish island of Bornholm with their two sons, Eryk (6) and Wiktor (11). This getaway used to be a tradition they shared with another couple until the other couple divorced two years ago. So now, after trying something different last year, they’re back, but the configuration has changed since Dawid, also 40, brings his new, way younger partner Nina along with his son, Kaj (10).

“It is not going to be a typical drama, but a drama laced with humor, in which a person’s internal conflict gradually gets to the limelight. The ‘stranger’ that we are so afraid of is not an external threat, but an integral part of ourselves”, said the director Anna Kazejak.

The film is produced by Marta Lewandowska through Friends With Benefits Studio with a planned budget of 900,000 EUR. The film will be produced in 2021.

World sales are open.

Production Contact:

Friends With Benefits Studio

wbstudio.pl/

Gentlemen of Zakopane / Zakopiańscy dżentelmeni (Poland)

Mountain retreat of Zakopane, 1914. Joseph Conrad and three other iconic Polish artists wake up dazed after a crazy party. There’s nothing strange in that, this is what you do in Zakopane. However, what is strange is that a guy on their couch turns out to be... dead. And this is just the start. A frame-up, a heist, and two revolutionary plots are quick to follow.

“Gentlemen of Zakopane is a swashbuckling adventure comedy set in the mountain retreat of Zakopane. Imagine Paris of the Roaring Twenties – the vibe, the arts, the crazy parties – imagine all that high up in the mountains you will see Zakopane. The place to create, explore, overdose, and get enlightened (if only for a second). As this place has shaped Poland’s soul forever, I wish to bring its great thinkers back to the spotlight they deserve. Instead of a preachy ride, however, I see it as an irreverent, action-packed rollercoaster through arts, revolutionary plots, and mushroom-induced metaphysical trances. If there ever was a place where you could party for a week, only to wake up playing poker with the Prime Minister, a Nobel-prize winner and the world’s best pianist that place would be Zakopane”, said director Maciej Kawalski

Agnieszka Dziedzic is producing through Koi Studio. The planned budget is 2.3 m EUR and the production is planned for 2022. The producers are looking for coproduction partners.

World sales are open.

Production Contact:

Koi Studio

www.koi-studio.pl

Goat Mountain / Kozia Góra (Poland)

Andreas, a Silesian from southern Poland, flies to Lanzarote to take possession of a plot of land inherited from an uncle who imigrated to Germany and lost contact with his family. The plot of land turns out to be a barren field of volcanic gravel with a stone cottage. Andreas, disappointed, immediately puts it up for sale.

Unfortunately, he first has to pay off a debt his uncle ran up with José, a local farmer. Living in a van on the land, he makes friends with the goats grazing there and one day meets Lucía, José’s granddaughter, who brings him cheese and wine. Andreas falls in love with her. The story is based on motifs from the life of Jacek Przybyłowski, a Polish fine art photographer from Silesia who settled in Lanzarote.

“Goat Mountain is a story about human fate. Love transforms the protagonist for good: he finally realises where he belongs. Such story demands an intimate, focused atmosphere, far-removed from our everyday lives. At the same time, the story needs some realistic observation and humor, such as in my earlier films: Squint Your Eyes and Tricks”, said the director Andrzej Jakimowski.

Mike Downey, Andrzej Jakimowski and Antonio P Perez are producing through Studio Filmowe Jakimowski. The shoot is planned for 2021. The premiere is planned for the end 2020 and the Polish distributor is Warner Brothers.

World sales are managed by Latido SL.

Production Contact:

Studio Filmowe Jakimowski

I Wanna Be Yours / Matecznik (Poland)

Marta is a tutor in a halfway house, a place where youngsters who have left a young offenders’ institute can stay for some time to get basic “training in life”. We meet Marta when her new charge, Karol, arrives at the apartment.

The cooperation between Marta and Karol is exemplary. Karol likes to learn, and he is keen to do it. Marta believes that Karol is ready to move on to the next stage – the “Young Father” programme, designed to teach juvenile offenders empathy and responsibility. Karol finds himself in the role of a small baby’s guardian.

“Can you force someone to love and to be intimate? I would like to tell a story about the desire for love and intimacy. The universal dimension of this story is very important for me and I want to convey that this kind of halfway house can be next door to each one of us”, said director Grzegorz Mołda.

Izabela Igel is producing through Harine Films with a planned budget of 160,000 EUR. The producers are looking for distributors and sales agents.

Production Contact:

Harine Films

Norwegian Dream (Poland/Norway)

Robert (19), a Polish immigrant working at a fish factory on the coast of Norway, realises he has feelings for his colleague Ivar (19), but Ivar turns out to be the local Norwegian drag-queen. Robert is afraid his love will not be accepted among his fellow Polish work mates at the fish factory. But Ivar’s magnetic personality makes Robert start asking himself important questions: Who is he? What does he want from life?

When his mother arrives on the island, looking for a fresh start in her life after losing her job in Poland, Robert feels responsible for helping her. A strike at the factory complicates his love life as Robert has to choose whether to become a scab to be able to help his mother, or to join the strike with Ivar who takes a stand for the striking Polish workers.

“In 2017 one of the longest strikes in modern day Norway took place. Polish workers from a fish factory went on strike. I want to tell the story of these events through a personal, character driven love story where we closely follow the main protagonist and his relationship with Ivar”, said the director Igor Devold.

Bartek Gliński, Maciek Hamela and Håvard Wettland Gossé are producing through Impakt Film (PL) and Spaett Film (NO). The shoot is planned for spring of 2021 with a planned budget of 1 m EUR. The producers are looking to connect with sales agents and distributors.

Production Contact:

Impakt Film

impaktfilm.com/

Sorry, Poland / Sorry, Polsko (Poland)

Jan Kowalski is an aging Polish dancer with a midlife crisis. Without initiative and spark, he has spent 20 years as a background dancer in the folk ensemble Mazovia. He finally dares to dream of change but starts it with tripping over his own feet. Being an occasional extra in a film about a plane crash, he ends up with a real injury.

The broken leg opens a floodgate of unfortunate incidents. Having nothing to lose, he attempts to blackmail the artistic director of Mazovia and his biggest rival, the main soloist, and the face of breakfast TV. The tabloid sex-scandal caused by Jan attracts crowds to Mazovia’s concerts.

“Despite the pandemic and lockdown, the social and political atmosphere in Poland and Europe is similar. Sorry, Poland is a satire featuring a vision of a man who reminds us of who we are – people who desperately want a change but at the same time are afraid of it. The viewers can experience the change if they don’t escape the confrontation with themselves”, said the director Kuba Czekaj.

The film is produced by Anna Różalska and Tarik Hachoud through Match & Spark. The planned budget is 1.5 m EUR and the production is planned to launch in 2021.

World sales are open.

Production Contact:

Match & Spark

matchandspark.com

Subuk / Śubuk (working title) (Poland)

At first Maryśka doesn’t feel comfortable with her motherhood, but in time she turns out to be a loving and fearless mother who is ready to sacrifice everything for her only son, Kuba. “You have a broken child”, she hears from a psychiatrist. This statement reflects the level of knowledge about autism in the 1990’s in Poland.

Maryśka, a single mother, does not agree with this state of affairs. Due to her determination, she continues to fight for Kuba’s dignity and education, from his time in kindergarten until his high school finals. The film is inspired by a true story.

"My intention is to make a film filled with emotions based on credibility and truth, which are not created on storyboards, but through insightful acting and mindful production carried out both during pre-production and shooting stages. Somewhere deep in my heart, I want this film to leave viewers with a conviction that it is worth filling their life with something more than just empty pleasure and comfort", said the director Jacek Lusiński.

Leszek Bodzak and Aneta Hickinbotham are producing through their company Aurum Film with a planned budget of 1,675,000 EUR. The production is planned for 2021 and world sales are open.

Production Contact:

Aurum Film

www.aurumfilm.pl

Trackers / Wabik (Poland)

When Apollo’s beloved herd of cattle is lost, he sets off on a journey to find it. Angry and desperate, he asks the spirits of the forest for help. Sylen and the company of Satyrs agree to aid the search, for the promise of money and freedom, but the track is quickly lost and it takes a while for the Satyrs to finally locate the monster who stole the herd from their master.

The said monster is Hermes, a child frustrated by not being a god, who desires to prove his exceptional heritage. Hermes is guarded by the nymph Kyllene, a caring and concerned nanny, mocked by the genius of her protégé. Will the Satyrs discovery be worth their freedom?

“Trackers is a contemporary take on Ikhneutai, a satyr play by Sophocles. It is set in modern day Poland and is shot in the form of a docu-fiction. Our ambition is to create a hybrid visual world, interwining the ancient narrative with our contemporary era. To us, the world of the satyrs belongs to the margins of humanity. It is a world both comical and disturbing”, stated the directors Maciej Mądracki, Michał Mądracki and Gilles Lepore (MML Collective).

This experimental drama is produced by Beata Rzeźniczek, Klaudia Śmieja-Rostworowska, Maciej Mądracki, Michał Mądracki and Gilles Lepore through Madants and MML Studio, with a planned micro-budget of 202,000 EUR. The production is planned for 2021 and world sales are open.

Production Contact:

Madants

madants.pl/

Until the Heart Burns / Dopóki serce płonie (Poland)

Professor Jan Zielinski is a well-known psychiatrist. He has just moved to Berlin, where he will establish an exclusive psychiatric and rehab centre with his associate from Germany. During the opening ceremony, the professor receives a message about his granddaughter, Karolina. The girl is missing, having left a suicide note behind. This news leads to Jan’s night ride from Berlin to Warsaw.

Until the Heart Burns is a road movie and it is also an engrossing drama. Will the professor rescue his granddaughter using a telephone and a car?

“Suicide. This word is so horrible that experienced doctors abbreviate it to one letter. When a person is not successful at committing suicide, doctors call it an ‘S Attempt’, maybe that makes it less devastating. People are unable to talk about it frankly. We should change this, here and now”, said the director Agnieszka Mania.

The film is produced by Piotr Galon through Lightcraft with a planned budget of 1 m EUR. The production is planned for 2021 and the world sales are open.

Production Contact:

Lightcraft

www.lightcraft.pl

