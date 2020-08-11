Poland Chooses Never Gonna Snow Again for Oscar Race

WARSAW: The Polish/German coproduction Never Gonna Snow Again by Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert will be Poland’s candidate for the Oscars, according to the Polish Film Institute .

The film was produced by Lava Films and supported by the Polish Film Institute.

It was the unanimous choice of the selection committee and the decision was announced on 10 August 2020. The Academy Awards will be held on 25 April 2021.