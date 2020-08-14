HBO to Produce Series Based On Jan Komasa's Film The Hater

WARSAW: HBO has obtained the rights to make a series based on the feature film The Hater directed by Jan Komasa. The series will be coproduced by the director, screenwriter and producers of the film.

The executive producers of the series will be Dan Farah from Farah Films and Roy Lee from Vertigo. The coproducers of the series will be the filmmakers: director Jan Komasa, screenwriter Mateusz Pacewicz, and producers Wojciech Kabarowski and Jerzy Kapuściński from the drama's producer Naima Film.

The Hater hit theatres in Poland on 6 March 2020, days before cinemas across the country were closed due to COVID-19. They could have been open from 6 June, but the largest networks resumed their operations at the end of June / beginning of July. During this situation the film was included in the paid offers of Player.pl and Canal+.

In May, Netflix acquired global rights to distribute the film. The film appeared in foreign versions of the platform at the start of August, but in Poland it will be available only after 21 March 2021. Last week, Netflix reported that The Hater was already among the 10 most popular productions on this platform, in territories including the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Kenya, Nigeria and Turkey.