WARSAW: Kids Kino Industry launched a series of a weekly Inspirational Webinars with industry professionals on 24 August 2020. The next webinar, “New Format in Kids TV”, will be held on 31 August from 3 to 4 CEST.

The next webinars will focus on “Studio Presentation – Up-and-Coming Projects”, “A Quantum Leap – Game Tech in Filmmaking” and “Curse or Blessing, Co-Production in a Changed Environment.”

Webinars will be held every Monday and the registration is free.

Click HERE for the press release.