PRODUCTION: Polish Young Audience Adventure Film Wraps Shooting

WARSAW: The shooting of the feature film Treasure / Skarbek, directed by Tomasz Jurkiewicz has just wrapped. This adventure film for children and young viewers is co-financed by the Polish Film Institute .

The film follows an 11-year-old Janek, who spends his holidays in Upper Silesia, where thanks to his great-grandfather he discovers the magical world of Silesian mining legends and beliefs. Together with his friend Bartek, he experiences an adventure full of twists, trying to recover the magic silverware and to free Janek's sister, Zosia, from the hands of the wicked Drowner.

Wojciech Kuczok, Piotr Janusz and Tomasz Jurkiewicz penned the script.

The main characters are played by Olgierd Łukaszewicz, Dorota Pomykała, Sonia Bohosiewicz and Cezary Kosiński, and the cast includes Piotr Musianek, Barbara Gacek, Jakub Tomczyk, Lech Dyblik, Mikołaj Roznerski and Sebastian Stankiewicz.

The film was shot in several Silesian cities, including Piekary Śląskie from 9 July to18 August 2020. The team also visited the CeTA Audiovisual Technology Center in Wrocław. The budget was not disclosed.

Treasure is produced by Domino Film in coproduction with CeTA Audiovisual Technology Center.

Production Information:

Producer:

Domino Film (Poland)

www.dominofilm.pl

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

CeTA Audiovisual Technology Center (Poland)

filmstudioceta.pl/en/o-ceta/

Credits:

Director: Tomasz Jurkiewicz

Screenwriters: Wojciech Kuczok, Piotr Janusz, Tomasz Jurkiewicz

DoP: Maciej Dugaj

Cast: Olgierd Łukaszewicz, Dorota Pomykała, Sonia Bohosiewicz, Cezary Kosiński, Piotr Musianek, Barbara Gacek, Jakub Tomczyk, Lech Dyblik, Mikołaj Roznerski, Sebastian Stankiewicz