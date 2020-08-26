PRODUCTION: Bartosz Prokopowicz in Postproduction with New Rom-om

Happiness Comes in Pairs / Szczęścia chodzą parami by Bartosz Prokopowicz

WARSAW: Polish director Bartosz Prokopowicz has started postproduction on his new project, the romantic comedy Happiness Comes in Pairs / Szczęścia chodzą parami. The director is best known for his drama Chemo produced by Filmokracja in 2015 which achieved international recognition.

The story follows Malwina, played by Weronika Książkiewicz, a flamboyant car designer, who falls in love with Bruno (Michał Żurawski), a popular couple therapist. While he can save any relationship, his own love stories create a series of spectacular disasters, because he brings women bad luck.Wojciech Saramonowicz and Hanna Węsierska penned the script.

The cast of popular Polish actors includes Aleksandra Domańska, Tomasz Karolak, Krzysztof Czeczot, Jacek Knap, Maria Pakulnis and Piotr Machalica.

Zygfryd Studio is producing in coproduction with Polsat Group. The budget has not been disclosed.

The film was shot in Warsaw from 15 July to 17 August 2020. Dystrybucja Mówi Serwis is set to release the film on 25 December 2020.

Production Information:

Producer:

Dystrybucja Mówi Serwis (Poland)

www.dystrybucjamowiserwis.pl/

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Polsat Group (Poland)

grupapolsat.pl/

Credits:

Director: Bartosz Prokopowicz

Screenwriters: Wojciech Saramonowicz, Hanna Węsierska

DoP: Jeremi Prokopowicz

Cast: Weronika Książkiewicz, Michał Żurawski, Aleksandra Domańska, Tomasz Karolak, Krzysztof Czeczot, Jacek Knap, Maria Pakulnis, Piotr Machalica