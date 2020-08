WARSAW: Applications are open for the 5th edition of the Kids Kino.Lab script development programme. The deadline is 23 October 2020.

The 5th edition of Kids Kino.Lab, an international script development programme for film projects and TV series for young audiences, will consist of four stationary workshop sessions as well as online sessions.

Twelve teams (producer and scriptwriter) will be selected. The cost of the programme is 1,600 EUR.

Kids Kino.Lab is co-financed by the MEDIA sub-programme of Creative Europe and Polish Film Institute.

