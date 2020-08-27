New Europe Film Sales Picks-up New Project By Loving Vincent Animation Studio

WARSAW: Dorota Kobiela's The Peasants has been acquired by the Warsaw-based New Europe Film Sales . The film is produced by the same animation studio, BreakThru Films behind Loving Vincent, which Kobiela directed together with Hugh Welchman. The film is already in production for the FNE production profile Click HERE .

The Peasants is being produced with the same hand-painted technique used in Loving Vincent.

BreakThru Films is producing this project with a planned budget of 4.5 m EUR / 20 m PLN, with 910,407 EUR / 4 m EUR of production financing from the Polish Film Institute.

The plot, which is based on the novel from Nobel Prize-winning Polish author Wladyslaw Reymont, is set against the background of changing seasons and seasonal field work, the fate of the Boryna family and the beautiful, mysterious Jagna.

The premiere of The Peasants is planned for 2022. The film's distributor in Poland will be NEXT FILM.