Polish Film Supernova Opens in UK, Germany and Norway

Supernova centres on three men, one place and a single event that will change the life of each of them. Told in a realist style, this is a universal story about a few hours from the life of a village community. It offers an observation of the condition of a person in a critical situation and poses a question about the fundamental nature of coincidence and destiny. A vibrant story oscillating between drama, thriller and disaster film.
The film was shot in 2019, and it was produced by Munk Studio in coproduction with Canal+ Polska and with the support of the Polish Film Institute.
Forum Film Poland released Supernova domestically in November 2019.