FNE at Venice 2020: Midnight Screening: Mosquito State

VENICE: The Polish/USA coproduction Mosquito State directed by Filip Jan Rymsza will be screening Out of Competition at the Venice Film Festival at the midnight screenings at Sala Giardino on 5 September.

The film is a coproduction between Rymsza’s USA and Polish based Royal Road Entertainment and Lightcraft Advertising (Poland), and Polish studio WFDiF, and backed by the Polish Film Institute.

Set in August 2007 the story follows an obsessive Wall Street data analyst Richard Boca, who is isolated in his austere penthouse overlooking Central Park and sees ominous patterns: His computer models are behaving erratically, as are the swarms of mosquitos breeding in his apartment, an infestation that attends his psychological meltdown.

