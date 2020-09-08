PRODUCTION: Icelandic/Polish Coproduction Wolka Shooting in Poland

KALISZ: The shooting is underway for Wolka, a new crime drama from Árni Ólafur Ásgeirsson, coproduced by Iceland and Poland. The crew moved from Westman Islands to Kalisz, Poland, on 5 September 2020.

Wolka is a story of Anna who, after being released from prison for the murder of her partner, tries to get her son back. The boy's care was taken over by her older sister, who has created a quiet home and a safe family for him in Iceland. There is a conflict between the women and the adolescent boy, who discovers who his real mother is, and begins to change under the influence of the fascinating but ruthless Anna.

The shoot for the film launched on 6 August 2020 in Iceland. Arni Asgeirsson is an Icelandic director who graduated from the Łódź Film School. Wolka is his fourth film, and the first in which he employs Polish actors, including Olga Bołądź in the lead, accompanied by Guðmundur Þorvaldsson, Eryk Lubos, Marianna Zydek, Anna Moskal and Jan Cięciara.

The film is produced by Hilmar Sigurðsson and Beggi Jónsson of Icelandic Sagafilm, and the Polish coproducer Stanisław Dziedzic from Film Produkcja. The coproducers are Human Ark and Sound Making. The planned budget is 1.9 m EUR. The Icelandic Film Institute supported the production with the amount of EUR 607,000. The picture also received funding from the Polish Film Institute in the amount of 224,485 EUR / 1 m PLN from the international minority coproduction fund.

Monolith will distribute the film in Poland, with a premiere planned for the second quarter of 2021. International sales are handled by Arri Media International.

Production information:

Film Produkcja www.filmprodukcja.com

Credits:

Director: Árni Ólafur Ásgeirsson

Poducers: Hilmar Sigurðsson, Beggi Jónsson, Stanisław Dziedzic

Cast: Olga Bołądź, Guðmundur Þorvaldsson, Eryk Lubos, Marianna Zydek, Anna Moskal, Jan Cięciara