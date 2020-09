VENICE: Polish director Alicja Węgorzewska has received the Women in Cinema Award at the 77th Venice Film Festival for her production of opera films and her support of developing young talent.

Węgorzewska is the Director of the Warsaw Chamber Opera (WOK) and has also produced a number of highly acclaimed opera films.

The Women in Cinema Award is given primarily to women who strengthen the image of women in the artistic environment and in society.