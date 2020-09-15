CANAL+ Supports Four Polish Films

WARSAW: Munk Studio SFP and CANAL + Polska will begin filming four feature films in the autumn of 2020 as part of the "60 Minutes" Programme.

The two companies are jointly working on a series of debut films with four in the preparatory stage and two in post-production. The films are Brothers by Marcin Filipowicz; You Want Peace, Get Ready for War by Agnieszka Elbanowska; Really, Hitler is Dead by Monika Strzępka; and Bread and Salt by Damian Kocur.

Two more debuts are in the post-production stage: Wiarołom by Piotr Złotorowicz and We'll Be Fine by Sylwester Jakimow.

CANAL + Polska has been one of the most important market entities supporting the development of Polish cinematography. Munk Studio has implemented programmes for young artists since its creation in 2008.

“We have been supporting the most interesting film projects of young filmmakers for 25 years. The pillar of this production is our cooperation with the Munk Studio, which creates space for the creation of uninhibited authorial cinema,” said Małgorzata Seck, Vice President of Programming at CANAL + Polska.