PRODUCTION: Polish Director Bartosz Blaschke Shoots Sonata

WARSAW: Bartosz Blaschke has begun shooting his debut film Sonata, the true story of a 14-year-old who is diagnosed with hearing loss, not autism as previously assumed, and discovers he has musical talent. The film is co-financed by the Polish Film Institute .

Sonata is a film set in the Tatra Mountains and tells the story of the exceptional musician Grzegorz Płonka, who was born prematurely, misdiagnosed, and lived in his hermetic world, unable to establish contact with others. When he turned 14, it was discovered that the cause of his isolation was not autism, but hearing loss. With the support of his parents and an auditory implant, he begins to learn the sounds, words and music he falls in love with. He wants to become a pianist and perform at the philharmonic hall, but no one except himself and his closest family believes in this deaf boy.

Blaschke wrote the script, receiving the second prize at Script Pro 2018 at the Krakow OffCamera Festival. Tomasz Augustynek is responsible for the cinematography, and the music was composed by Krzysztof A. Janczak. The cast includes Jerzy Stuhr as the doctor who helps the boy.

Filming started at the beginning of September 2020 and will wrap by the end of the month.

The film is produced by Mediabrigade with a planned budget of 911,446 EUR / 4.1 m PLN, with 377,916 EUR / 1.7 m PLN of financing from the Polish Film Institute. The coproducers are Telewizja Polska SA, Krakow Festival Office, and the Podkarpackie Film Fund.

Production information:

Mediabrigade

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Bartosz Blaschke

Cinematographer: Tomasz Augustynek

Music: Krzysztof A. Janczak

Set designer: Alicja Kazimierczak

Costumes: Emilia Czartoryska

Make-up: Anna Gorońska

Cast: Michał Sikorski, who plays the main character - Grzegorz Płonka, Małgorzata Foremniak and Łukasz Simlat as his parents. They are accompanied by Lech Dyblik, Irena Melcer, Barbara Wypych, Cezary Łukaszewicz and Jerzy Stuhr