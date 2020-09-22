PRODUCTION: Kinga Dębska Shoots Prequel to These Daughters of Mine

The prequel, entitled Zupa Nic / Soup Out of Nothing, follows Marta, a romantic who is bullied at school. She shares a room with her sister Kasia and their Grandma, who tells her granddaughters insurgent stories instead of fairy tales. In the room behind the wall their parents Tadek and Elżbieta live their married life. The father is an academic who is constantly humiliated by the system. He makes moonshine after work and silently envies his prosperous brother-in-law. The mother is the president of the Solidarity Union with a need for freedom and a dream of finally breaking out of Poland. However, the real emotional turmoil for the whole family will begin when a dream orange Fiat appears in front of their apartment. Ela and Tadek discover a vocation for trade and foreign travels, and Marta falls in love for the first time in her life.

The cast includes Adam Woronowicz, Kinga Preis, Ewa Wiśniewska, Katarzyna Kwiatkowska, Rafał Rutkowski, Barbara Papis and Alicja Warchocka.

“With this film, I would like to remind ourselves and the audience what we enjoyed when we were children. Allow yourself to be distracted by the time when you could sit all afternoon with peers on a tree, and the parents' old yellow car excited us more than today's latest Audi model. We had a very special childhood that shaped us one way and no other. Let's take a look at the lives of our parents and notice how much of them is in us. This film will be just such an intimate journey into the world of childhood - touching, very funny and full of emotions,” Dębska said.

The film was written by Dębska and is lensed by Andrzej Wojciechowski. The shoot launched in August 2020 and will wrap by the end of September, with a premiere planned for March 2021. The film is produced by Kalejdoskop Film Studio with a planned budget of 1.6 m EUR / 7.2 m PLN, with 571,000 EUR / 2.54 m PLN in production financing from the Polish Film Institute. The film will be distributed in Poland by Kino Świat.

Production information:

Kalejdoskop Film Studio

Credits:

Director: Kinga Dębska

Screenwriter: Kinga Dębska

DoP: Andrzej Wojciechowski

Producer: Zbigniew Domagalski

Cast: Adam Woronowicz, Kinga Preis, Ewa Wiśniewska, Katarzyna Kwiatkowska, Rafał Rutkowski, Barbara Papis, Alicja Warchocka