Beta Film Picks Up Polish Triple Trouble

Triple Trouble continues the adventures of Julka and Olek. When Monet's Beach in Pourville disappears from the National Museum in Poznań, the children face a task: to find the painting, discover the identity of the thief and save an innocent painter accused of the theft. The harmonious duo begin an investigation, but suddenly crazy twelve-year-old Felka appears on the horizon and trouble comes with her. The story of jealousy, friendship and trust is intertwined with solving a mystery.

"Beta Film has an incredible catalogue of Kids & Family content and we are very proud to be a part of it. I believe Triple Trouble is a universal adventure that can find an audience all over the world not only through festival release but also through international TV and VoD sales," producer of the film Agnieszka Dziedzic told FNE.



The shoot for the film wrapped in November 2019. It is directed by Marta Karwowska and produced by Agnieszka Dziedzic through Koi Studio with a budget 1,075,300 EUR. The film received funding from the Polish Film Institute and the Mazovia Film Fund.



"We are very happy to have found Triple Trouble for our Beta Kids&Family label. I’ve been observing the Polish market for quite a while now and am a big fan of its stories. With its exciting, charming story, Triple Trouble also matches the high standards we have set ourselves with regard to the production value and international appeal," Claudia Schmitt, Head of Kids&Family Entertainment at Beta Film, told FNE.

Double Trouble had over 320,000 admissions in 2017, making it the most popular Polish children's film produced after 1989. Double Trouble later on went to DVD release and has been sold to all major TV stations in Poland and to Netflix.