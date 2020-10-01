PRODUCTION: Krzysztof Łukaszewicz Shoots Polish War Drama Eaglets

POZNAŃ: Krzysztof Łukaszewicz is working on an epic war drama Eaglets, called the first Polish film on the aggression of the Soviet army in 1939. WFDiF is producing with a planned budget of EUR 2.2 m / PLN 10 m.

The film follows the war with the Soviets from the point of view of the main character, a 12-year-old boy. On 1 September the school is bombed by German planes. For Leos, Tadek, Ewelina, as well as for thousands of Polish children, the war that is about to begin becomes, by force, a school of accelerated puberty, confronting the darkest phenomena of adults' reality turned upside down. On 17 September, Soviet troops enter Poland. Grodno stands up in defense. The few military units are supported by the civilian population, and above all by schoolchildren.

“In that dramatic period, when two great armies struck Poland, orders were given not to fight the Soviet troops. However, there were places where the army and the population resisted the invaders. Such a place was Grodno, where scouts fought next to the army. Krzysztof Łukasiewicz's film tells the heroic story of young people,” says Maciej Stanecki, Acting Director of the WFDiF. “I am glad that the Studio is making the first film in the history of Polish cinematography about the fight against the Soviets in 1939.”

The shoot launched on 17 September in Grodno, with the crew working currently in Poznań. The film is directed and written by Krzysztof Łukaszewicz. Eaglets is produced by WFDiF in coproduction with TVP, with funding from the Polish Film Institute. The cast will include: Jowita Budnik, Leszek Lichota, Bartłomiej Topa, Filip Gurłacz, Andrzej Mastalerz, Wit Czarnecki and Antek Pawlicki. The production is planned to be finished in the first half of 2021 with no premiere date announced yet.

Production information:

WFDiF

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Krzysztof Łukaszewicz

Screenwriter: Krzysztof Łukaszewicz

Cinematographer: Tomasz Wójcik

Set Designed: Ewa Skoczkowska

Producer: Maciej Stanecki

Cast: Jowita Budnik, Leszek Lichota, Bartłomiej Topa, Filip Gurłacz, Andrzej Mastalerz, Wit Czernecki, Antoni Pawlicki