Poland, Hungary and Montenegro Win 2020 Kids Kino Industry Prizes

WARSAW: The 2020 Kids Kino Industry annual pitching session awarded its top prize to the Polish project Let’s Go Grandpa! produced by Karolina Galuba from Furia Film and written by Emil Płoszajski.

"Nothing brings us more joy than people meeting, and the number of meetings during the 4th Kids Kino Industry has exceeded our expectations. It is a sign for us that we have selected well the projects and the guests who will be interested in helping with their production and distribution," Maciej Jakubczyk, director of the Kids Kino International Film Festival told FNE.

Kids Kino Industry concluded its online month-long edition on 2 October. The winner of the main prize of 13,300 EUR / 60 000 PLN funded by The Audiovisual Technology Centre (Ceta) Post Production, Let’s Go Grandpa! was developed within the Kids Kino Lab development programme. The Pop Up Film Residency award, which is a 3-weeks residency in Bratislava, went to the Filipino project Ninja from Manila produced by Alemberg Ang and written by Miko Livello, Joma labayen and Mihk Vergara. Free participation in the EAVE Marketing Workshop went to Zofia Jaroszuk from Animoon, the producer of Flo the Seal and Toru Superfox.

"We are glad that this year's projects include those that deal with important topics and at the same time entertain and educate, many of them are adventure films that will interest the whole family. The projects that take part in the forum are extremely varied, from series for the youngest children to films for young people, from animations, through feature films to documentaries." Jakubczyk adds.

Kids Kino Industry is an international forum organised in Poland, devoted entirely to the topic of coproductions of films and TV series for young audiences. This year’s edition was moved online with 274 decision makers and participants – distributors, sales agents, broadcasters, VOD platforms, producers, scriptwriters, including representatives from Netflix, ViacomCBS, Indie Sales, ARRI Film Republic, Beta Film, Intramovies and many others.

Full list of winners:

The Audiovisual Technology Centre (Ceta) Post Production Award

Let’s Go Grandpa! (Poland)

Written by Emil Płoszański

Produced by Karolina Galuba, Furia Film

The Pop Up Film Residency Award

Ninja from Manila (Philippines)

Written by Miko Livello, Joma labayen and Mihk Vergara

Produced by Alemberg Ang

The M:brane Award

Lala – A Fairy’s Heart (Hungary)

Written by Attila Gigor

Poduced by József Berger, Anna Jancsó, Krisztina Endrényi, Mythberg Films Kft, Libercine Bt.

Participation in EAVE Marketing Workshop

Zofia Jaroszuk from Animoon

Participation in the next edition of the Kids Kino.Lab

Planet 7693 (Montenegro)

Written by Ana Vujadinović and Gojko Berkuljan

Produced by Marko Jaćimović