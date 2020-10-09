FESTIVALS: Warsaw Film Festival 2020 International Competition Lineup

The International Jury consists of: Liana Ruokyte-Jonsson, Robert Gliński, Slavek Horak, Visar Morina, and Peter Rommel. The Main Award in the International Competition is the Warsaw Grand Prix with a cash prize of 23,000 EUR / 100,000 PLN.
Films in the International Competition:
18 Kilohertz / 18 Kilohertz (Kazakhstan )
Directed by Farkhat Sharipov
The Asadas / 浅田家 (Japan)
Directed by Ryota Nakano
Big Boys Don`t Cry (UK)
Directed by Steve Crowhurst
By Your Side / À La Folie (France)
Directed by Audrey Estrougo
Droneman / Modelář (Czechia, Slovakia, Slovenia)
Directed by Petr Zelenka
Produced by Czech 0.7 km films
Coproduced by the Czech Television, Hangar Films, Punkchart Films, Fabula
Fox in a Hole / Fuchs im Bau (Austria)
Directed by Arman T. Riahi
Hot Soup / Re Tang (China)
Directed by Ming Zhang
Magnezja / Magnesium (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Bochniak
Produced by Aurum Film
Co-financed by Polish Film Institute
The Man with Hare Ears / Muž se zaječíma ušima (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Martin Šulík
Produced by IN FILM PRAHA
My Blood & Bones in a flowing Galaxy / 砕け散るところを見せてあげる (Japan)
Directed by Sabu
Post Mortem (Hungary)
Directed by Péter Bergendy
Produced Szupermodern Stúdió Ltd
Tsoy / Цой ( Russia, Latvia)
Directed by Alexei Uchitel
Unidentified / Neidentificat (Romania)
Directed by Bogdan George Apetri
Produced by Fantascope
We are here. We are close / My ye. My poruch (Ukraine)
Diected by Roman Balayan
The Year Of Fury / El Año de la Furia (Spain, Uruguay)
Directed by Rafa Russo