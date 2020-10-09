FESTIVALS: Warsaw Film Festival 2020 International Competition Lineup

WARSAW: Fifteen films have been selected for the International Competition of the 36th Warsaw Film Festival . The festival will take place from 9 to 18 October 2020.

The International Jury consists of: Liana Ruokyte-Jonsson, Robert Gliński, Slavek Horak, Visar Morina, and Peter Rommel. The Main Award in the International Competition is the Warsaw Grand Prix with a cash prize of 23,000 EUR / 100,000 PLN.

Films in the International Competition:

18 Kilohertz / 18 Kilohertz (Kazakhstan )

Directed by Farkhat Sharipov

The Asadas / 浅田家 (Japan)

Directed by Ryota Nakano

Big Boys Don`t Cry (UK)

Directed by Steve Crowhurst

By Your Side / À La Folie (France)

Directed by Audrey Estrougo

Droneman / Modelář (Czechia, Slovakia, Slovenia)

Directed by Petr Zelenka

Produced by Czech 0.7 km films

Coproduced by the Czech Television, Hangar Films, Punkchart Films, Fabula

Fox in a Hole / Fuchs im Bau (Austria)

Directed by Arman T. Riahi

Hot Soup / Re Tang (China)

Directed by Ming Zhang

Magnezja / Magnesium (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Bochniak

Produced by Aurum Film

Co-financed by Polish Film Institute

The Man with Hare Ears / Muž se zaječíma ušima (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Martin Šulík

Produced by IN FILM PRAHA

My Blood & Bones in a flowing Galaxy / 砕け散るところを見せてあげる (Japan)

Directed by Sabu

Post Mortem (Hungary)

Directed by Péter Bergendy

Produced Szupermodern Stúdió Ltd

Tsoy / Цой ( Russia, Latvia)

Directed by Alexei Uchitel

Unidentified / Neidentificat (Romania)

Directed by Bogdan George Apetri

Produced by Fantascope

We are here. We are close / My ye. My poruch (Ukraine)

Diected by Roman Balayan

The Year Of Fury / El Año de la Furia (Spain, Uruguay)

Directed by Rafa Russo