WARSAW: The New Horizons IFF and the American Film Festival have announced that they will be held online 5 – 15 November 2020. The festival will hold a few symbolic screenings in cinemas.

Some of the films from this virtual edition will be screened at the July 2021 festival.

The festival said in its statement that “we must forget about the festivals as we know them for now.” The festival will offer 170 films on its online platform. The complete programme will be announced on 20 October.