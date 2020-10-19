19-10-2020

FNE at WFF 2020: Martin Šulík Takes Best Director Prize At 2020 Warsaw International Film Festival

WARSAW: The Grand Prix of the 36th Warsaw International Film Festival went to the Kazakh/Georgian film 18 Kilohertz directed by Farkhat Sharipov. The Best Director prize was awarded to Slovak helmer Martin Šulík for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž se zaječíma ušima. The film also took the Ecumenical Jury award.

The closing ceremony of the 36th Warsaw Film Festival took place on 17 October 2020 in Warsaw. The International Competition Jury members Liana Ruokyte-Jonsson (Lithuania), Robert Gliński (Poland), and Visar Morina (Kosovo / Germany) gave the Special Jury Award to the film Unidentified / Neidentificat (Romania) directed by Bogdan Farkas & Dragos Dumitru.


The main prize in the Documentary Competition went to The Jump / Lēciens (Lithuania, Latvia, France, USA) directed by Giedrė Žickytė.

FIPRESCI jury members Evrim Kaya (Turkey), Andrzej Fogler (Poland) and Catalin Olaru (Romania) gave the award for best debut from Eastern Europe to the film Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time (Hungary) directed by Lili Horvát.


Full list of winners:

Warsaw Grand Prix, funded by the Capital City of Warsaw
18 Kilohertz (Kazachstan, Georgia)
Directed by Farkhat Sharipov
Produced by 20 Steps
The Man With Hare Ears by Martin Šulík, photo: WFFCoproduced by Free Movie Studio
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

Best Director
Martin Šulík for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž se zaječíma ušima (Czechia,Slovakia)
Produced by IN FILM PRAHA

Special Jury Award
Bogdan Farkas & Dragos Dumitru in the film Unidentified / Neidentificat (Romania)
Directed by Bogdan George Apetri
Produced by Fantascope

COMPETITION 1-2

Competition 1-2 Winner: First Award
Blindfold / З зав'язаними очима (Ukraine)
Directed by Taras Dron

Special Mentions

Spiral (Hungary, Romania)
Directed by Cecilia Felméri
Produced by Inforg M&M Film (Hungary), FocusFox Studio (Hungary), Hai-Hui Entertainment (Romania)
Supported by the Hungarian Film Fund, Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages

Mia Misses Her Revenge (Romania)
Directed by Bogdan Theodor Olteanu
Produced by Tangaj Production
 
FREE SPIRIT COMPETITION
 
Free Spirit Award
Tragic Jungle / Selva Trágica (Mexico, France, Colombia)
Directed by Yulene Olaizola

Free Spirit Special Mention
True North (Japan, Indonesia)
Directed by Eiji Han Shimizu,

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Best Documentary Feature Award
The Jump / Lēciens (Lithuania, Latvia, France, USA)
Directed by Giedrė Žickytė
Produced by Moonmakers (Lithuania)

Documentary Special Mention
On the Record (USA)
Directed by Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering  

SHORT FILMS COMPETITION

Short Grand Prix
Ligie / Ligeja (Belgium)
Directed by Aline Magrez

Best Live Action Short
Into the Night / Chodźmy w noc (Poland)
Directed by Kamila Tarabura
Produced by Munk Studio
Supported by Polish Film Institute

Best Animated Short
The White Whale / Nahang-e Sefid (Iran)
Directed by Amirhossein (Amir) Mehran

Best Documentary Short
What if nothing? / A co jeśli nic? (Poland)
Directed by Monika Krupa
Produced by Trzyfilm Paweł Kwiatkowski

Special Mention Short
Sulphur / Сера (Russia)
Directed by Lana Vlady

FIPRESCI Award
Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period Of Time (Hungary)
Directed by Lili Horvát
Produced by Poste Restante
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

Young FIPRESCI Jury Award
Ghosts / Hayaletler (Turkey, France, Qatar)
Directed by Azra Deniz Okyay

Ecumenical Jury Award
The Man with Hare Ears / Muž se zaječíma ušima (Czechia, Slovakia)
Directed by Martin Šulík

NETPAC Award
The Asadas / Asada-ke! (Japan)
Directed by Ryota Nakano

NETPAC Special Mention
Asia (Israel)
Directed by Ruthy Pribar

