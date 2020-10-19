FNE at WFF 2020: Martin Šulík Takes Best Director Prize At 2020 Warsaw International Film Festival

WARSAW: The Grand Prix of the 36th Warsaw International Film Festival went to the Kazakh/Georgian film 18 Kilohertz directed by Farkhat Sharipov. The Best Director prize was awarded to Slovak helmer Martin Šulík for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž se zaječíma ušima. The film also took the Ecumenical Jury award.

The closing ceremony of the 36th Warsaw Film Festival took place on 17 October 2020 in Warsaw. The International Competition Jury members Liana Ruokyte-Jonsson (Lithuania), Robert Gliński (Poland), and Visar Morina (Kosovo / Germany) gave the Special Jury Award to the film Unidentified / Neidentificat (Romania) directed by Bogdan Farkas & Dragos Dumitru.



The main prize in the Documentary Competition went to The Jump / Lēciens (Lithuania, Latvia, France, USA) directed by Giedrė Žickytė.



FIPRESCI jury members Evrim Kaya (Turkey), Andrzej Fogler (Poland) and Catalin Olaru (Romania) gave the award for best debut from Eastern Europe to the film Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time (Hungary) directed by Lili Horvát.





Full list of winners:



Warsaw Grand Prix, funded by the Capital City of Warsaw

18 Kilohertz (Kazachstan, Georgia)

Directed by Farkhat Sharipov

Produced by 20 Steps

Coproduced by Free Movie Studio

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center



Best Director

Martin Šulík for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž se zaječíma ušima (Czechia,Slovakia)

Produced by IN FILM PRAHA

Special Jury Award

Bogdan Farkas & Dragos Dumitru in the film Unidentified / Neidentificat (Romania)

Directed by Bogdan George Apetri

Produced by Fantascope



COMPETITION 1-2

Competition 1-2 Winner: First Award

Blindfold / З зав'язаними очима (Ukraine)

Directed by Taras Dron

Special Mentions

Spiral (Hungary, Romania)

Directed by Cecilia Felméri

Produced by Inforg M&M Film (Hungary), FocusFox Studio (Hungary), Hai-Hui Entertainment (Romania)

Supported by the Hungarian Film Fund, Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages

Mia Misses Her Revenge (Romania)

Directed by Bogdan Theodor Olteanu

Produced by Tangaj Production



FREE SPIRIT COMPETITION



Free Spirit Award

Tragic Jungle / Selva Trágica (Mexico, France, Colombia)

Directed by Yulene Olaizola

Free Spirit Special Mention

True North (Japan, Indonesia)

Directed by Eiji Han Shimizu,

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Best Documentary Feature Award

The Jump / Lēciens (Lithuania, Latvia, France, USA)

Directed by Giedrė Žickytė

Produced by Moonmakers (Lithuania)

Documentary Special Mention

On the Record (USA)

Directed by Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering

SHORT FILMS COMPETITION

Short Grand Prix

Ligie / Ligeja (Belgium)

Directed by Aline Magrez

Best Live Action Short

Into the Night / Chodźmy w noc (Poland)

Directed by Kamila Tarabura

Produced by Munk Studio

Supported by Polish Film Institute

Best Animated Short

The White Whale / Nahang-e Sefid (Iran)

Directed by Amirhossein (Amir) Mehran

Best Documentary Short

What if nothing? / A co jeśli nic? (Poland)

Directed by Monika Krupa

Produced by Trzyfilm Paweł Kwiatkowski

Special Mention Short

Sulphur / Сера (Russia)

Directed by Lana Vlady

FIPRESCI Award

Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period Of Time (Hungary)

Directed by Lili Horvát

Produced by Poste Restante

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

Young FIPRESCI Jury Award

Ghosts / Hayaletler (Turkey, France, Qatar)

Directed by Azra Deniz Okyay

Ecumenical Jury Award

The Man with Hare Ears / Muž se zaječíma ušima (Czechia, Slovakia)

Directed by Martin Šulík

NETPAC Award

The Asadas / Asada-ke! (Japan)

Directed by Ryota Nakano

NETPAC Special Mention

Asia (Israel)

Directed by Ruthy Pribar