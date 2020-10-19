FNE at WFF 2020: Martin Šulík Takes Best Director Prize At 2020 Warsaw International Film Festival

The closing ceremony of the 36th Warsaw Film Festival took place on 17 October 2020 in Warsaw. The International Competition Jury members Liana Ruokyte-Jonsson (Lithuania), Robert Gliński (Poland), and Visar Morina (Kosovo / Germany) gave the Special Jury Award to the film Unidentified / Neidentificat (Romania) directed by Bogdan Farkas & Dragos Dumitru.
The main prize in the Documentary Competition went to The Jump / Lēciens (Lithuania, Latvia, France, USA) directed by Giedrė Žickytė.
FIPRESCI jury members Evrim Kaya (Turkey), Andrzej Fogler (Poland) and Catalin Olaru (Romania) gave the award for best debut from Eastern Europe to the film Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time (Hungary) directed by Lili Horvát.
Full list of winners:
Warsaw Grand Prix, funded by the Capital City of Warsaw
18 Kilohertz (Kazachstan, Georgia)
Directed by Farkhat Sharipov
Produced by 20 Steps
Coproduced by Free Movie Studio
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center
Best Director
Martin Šulík for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž se zaječíma ušima (Czechia,Slovakia)
Produced by IN FILM PRAHA
Special Jury Award
Bogdan Farkas & Dragos Dumitru in the film Unidentified / Neidentificat (Romania)
Directed by Bogdan George Apetri
Produced by Fantascope
COMPETITION 1-2
Competition 1-2 Winner: First Award
Blindfold / З зав'язаними очима (Ukraine)
Directed by Taras Dron
Special Mentions
Spiral (Hungary, Romania)
Directed by Cecilia Felméri
Produced by Inforg M&M Film (Hungary), FocusFox Studio (Hungary), Hai-Hui Entertainment (Romania)
Supported by the Hungarian Film Fund, Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages
Mia Misses Her Revenge (Romania)
Directed by Bogdan Theodor Olteanu
Produced by Tangaj Production
FREE SPIRIT COMPETITION
Free Spirit Award
Tragic Jungle / Selva Trágica (Mexico, France, Colombia)
Directed by Yulene Olaizola
Free Spirit Special Mention
True North (Japan, Indonesia)
Directed by Eiji Han Shimizu,
DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION
Best Documentary Feature Award
The Jump / Lēciens (Lithuania, Latvia, France, USA)
Directed by Giedrė Žickytė
Produced by Moonmakers (Lithuania)
Documentary Special Mention
On the Record (USA)
Directed by Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering
SHORT FILMS COMPETITION
Short Grand Prix
Ligie / Ligeja (Belgium)
Directed by Aline Magrez
Best Live Action Short
Into the Night / Chodźmy w noc (Poland)
Directed by Kamila Tarabura
Produced by Munk Studio
Supported by Polish Film Institute
Best Animated Short
The White Whale / Nahang-e Sefid (Iran)
Directed by Amirhossein (Amir) Mehran
Best Documentary Short
What if nothing? / A co jeśli nic? (Poland)
Directed by Monika Krupa
Produced by Trzyfilm Paweł Kwiatkowski
Special Mention Short
Sulphur / Сера (Russia)
Directed by Lana Vlady
FIPRESCI Award
Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period Of Time (Hungary)
Directed by Lili Horvát
Produced by Poste Restante
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary
Young FIPRESCI Jury Award
Ghosts / Hayaletler (Turkey, France, Qatar)
Directed by Azra Deniz Okyay
Ecumenical Jury Award
The Man with Hare Ears / Muž se zaječíma ušima (Czechia, Slovakia)
Directed by Martin Šulík
NETPAC Award
The Asadas / Asada-ke! (Japan)
Directed by Ryota Nakano
NETPAC Special Mention
Asia (Israel)
Directed by Ruthy Pribar