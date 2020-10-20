Polish CANAL+ Series Lab Opens Call for Projects

WARSAW: The 6th edition of Poland’s CANAL+ SERIES LAB is accepting applications for its international programme through 10 November 2020.

The programme is addressed to screenwriters, directors and creative producers whose professional work involves the creation and development of TV series. The selected projects will be announced, and the first online session will start in December. The 6th edition will last until April 2021 and the best projects will be handed over for further development.

Participation is free, and sessions will be conducted in English.

More information is available at The 6th international edition of CANAL+ SERIES LAB