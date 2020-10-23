FNE at Ji.hlava IDFF 2020: Emerging Producer: Ivan Perić - Croatia

Perić is from Split, and holds an MA in Sociology and an MA in Film and Media Arts. He is the producer and director of several awarded films, shorts, features, documentaries and experimental films. He is the organiser of several international multimedia exhibitions and he also exhibits his own multimedia works. He's participated in numerous film workshops and film festivals around the world. He also works as a producer and lecturer at the Academy of Arts in Split.

FNE: How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected your work over the past six months?

Ivan Perić: COVID-19 has affected my work over the past six months a lot. In March, we were shooting in Paris at the beginning of the pandemic and you could already feel the influence of the virus that is about to spread. I had also planned to go for a shooting to Italy but now that has been cancelled because of COVID. There were also a few premieres of films that I worked on in previous years and they were held but in limited circumstances.

At this year`s edition of Ji.hlava IDFF there is a world premiere of the documentary film directed by Bruno Pavić Landscape Zero, that we worked on for four years. It is a feature documentary without talking; it relies on strong visuals and the premiere will be on line. I think that films are made for the cinemas but the situation now is not in our favour and we need to adapt like everyone else.

FNE: Emerging Producers provides a networking platform for young documentary producers. But as the COVID-19 pandemic has had the effect of cutting off international collaboration, has this changed your approach to networking with colleagues in other countries?

Ivan Perić: I am not a big fan of online meetings. I prefer face to face. It`s not just what someone is saying, It's also about the energy of the person you`re talking too. But I am still very happy and looking forward to learning something new and to meet colleagues, and I hope we will meet in person soon.

FNE: Do you expect the landscape of documentary filmmaking to change because of COVID-19?

Ivan Perić: I think that people now feel more cautious and are more aware of how the world is fragile and how new danger could be just one rotation of the Earth away. Films will probably be streamed more online and topics could change, too. We could see more topics about health and about the way society works in the crisis and in general.

FNE Are you working on any projects that are directly related to this crisis? Why or why not?

Ivan Perić: The film Landscape Zero is a film about the relationship between humans, society and the environment, so that project in a way is connected to what is happening now. I don't plan to work on COVID-19 related topics further. I think it's too early.

Ivan Perić

Kazimir, Dream Division Production

Discovering Gea (2021), documentary - director, producer)

Landscape Zero (2020), documentary - director Bruno Pavić, producer

Tereza 37 (2020), narrative - director Danilo Šerbedžija, line producer

The 24th Ji.hlava IDFF will take place online this year from 24 October - 8 November 2020.