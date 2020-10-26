FESTIVALS: EnergaCAMERIMAGE 2020 Competition Lineup

Never Gonna Snow Again by Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert

WARSAW: EnergaCAMERIMAGE has announced the films selected for the main competition of the festival, which will take place from 14 to 21 November 2020 in Toruń.

The festival recognises the contribution of cinematographers to the quality of film.

Among the 12 films in the main competition there are two films by Polish directors, Agnieszka Holland’s Charlatan and Małgorzata Szumowska’s Never Gonna Snow Again.

Main Competition:

Ammonite (UK, Australia, USA)

Directed by Francis Lee

Cinematographer: Stéphane Fontaine

The Banker (USA)

Directed by George Nolfi

Cinematographer: Charlotte Bruus Christensen

Caged Birds (Switzerland, Germany)

Directed by Oliver Rihs

Cinematographer: Felix Von Muralt

Charlatan (Czech Republic, Ireland, Slovakia, Poland)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Cinematographer: Martin Štrba

Produced by Marlene Film Production (Czech Republic)

Coproduced by Film & Music Entertainment (Ireland), Madants (Poland), Furia Film (Slovakia), Czech Television (Czech Republic), RTVS (Slovakia), Barrandov Studio (Czech Republic)

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Falling (Canada, UK)

Directed by Viggo Mortensen

Cinematographer: Marcel Zyskind

The Glorias (USA)

Directed by Julie Taymor

Cinematographer: Rodrigo Prieto

Helene (Finland, Estonia)

Directed by Antti J. Jokinen

Cinematographer: Rauno Ronkainen

Produced by Cinematic (Finland), Stellar Film (Estonia)

Never Gonna Snow Again (Poland, Germany)

Directed by Małgorzata Szumowska

Cinematographer: Michal Englert

Produced by Lava Films (Poland)

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Nomadland (USA)

Directed by Chloé Zhao

Cinematographer: Joshua James Richards

Pinocchio (Italy)

Directed by Matteo Garrone

Cinematographer: Nicolaj Brüel

Rifkin’s Festival (USA, Spain, Italy)

Directed by Woody Allen

Cinematographer: Vittorio Storaro

While at War (Spain)

Directed by Alejandro Amenábar

Cinematographer: Álex Catalán