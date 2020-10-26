FESTIVALS: EnergaCAMERIMAGE 2020 Competition Lineup

The festival recognises the contribution of cinematographers to the quality of film.
Among the 12 films in the main competition there are two films by Polish directors, Agnieszka Holland’s Charlatan and Małgorzata Szumowska’s Never Gonna Snow Again.
Main Competition:
Ammonite (UK, Australia, USA)
Directed by Francis Lee
Cinematographer: Stéphane Fontaine
The Banker (USA)
Directed by George Nolfi
Cinematographer: Charlotte Bruus Christensen
Caged Birds (Switzerland, Germany)
Directed by Oliver Rihs
Cinematographer: Felix Von Muralt
Charlatan (Czech Republic, Ireland, Slovakia, Poland)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Cinematographer: Martin Štrba
Produced by Marlene Film Production (Czech Republic)
Coproduced by Film & Music Entertainment (Ireland), Madants (Poland), Furia Film (Slovakia), Czech Television (Czech Republic), RTVS (Slovakia), Barrandov Studio (Czech Republic)
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Falling (Canada, UK)
Directed by Viggo Mortensen
Cinematographer: Marcel Zyskind
The Glorias (USA)
Directed by Julie Taymor
Cinematographer: Rodrigo Prieto
Helene (Finland, Estonia)
Directed by Antti J. Jokinen
Cinematographer: Rauno Ronkainen
Produced by Cinematic (Finland), Stellar Film (Estonia)
Never Gonna Snow Again (Poland, Germany)
Directed by Małgorzata Szumowska
Cinematographer: Michal Englert
Produced by Lava Films (Poland)
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Nomadland (USA)
Directed by Chloé Zhao
Cinematographer: Joshua James Richards
Pinocchio (Italy)
Directed by Matteo Garrone
Cinematographer: Nicolaj Brüel
Rifkin’s Festival (USA, Spain, Italy)
Directed by Woody Allen
Cinematographer: Vittorio Storaro
While at War (Spain)
Directed by Alejandro Amenábar
Cinematographer: Álex Catalán