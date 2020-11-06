FESTIVALS: Polish Feature Film Festival 2020 in Gdynia Goes Online

GDYNIA: The 45th Polish Feature Film Festival will be held online. Everything indicates that due to the new restrictions related to the pandemic, the internet platform will be the only space for festival events, the organisers of one of the most important film festivals in Poland reported. The festival will be held 8-12 December 2020.

“Due to licensing restrictions, we cannot, unfortunately, show all films from the Main Competition online to a wide audience. Some distributors already have contracts with other VOD platforms. In turn, the distributors of those films that have not yet had a theatrical premiere want to maintain the traditional sequence, in which there are first screenings on the big screen, and then other forms of distribution. We, as the organisers of the Festival, do not have the rights to the competition films,” says Leszek Kopeć, Director of the Polish Film Festival.

On-line screenings of films made available to the festival platform will take place in virtual cinema halls according to the agreed screening schedule. The festival platform will also allow you to watch press conferences with the participation of the creators, and will also give you access to accompanying events: debates, meetings, webinars and others. The full programme will be announced soon.



The number of accreditations entitling to use the on-line platform will be limited. Their sales will start on 15 November. The awards ceremony this year will take the form of a television programme broadcast on national TVP and on the festival platform.



“Both the organisers and the film industry are very keen to hold festival competitions this year, despite the difficulties, to award Golden Lions and other awards, so important for Polish filmmakers and their films. Let us remember that in the history of the Gdynia Festival it was canceled only during martial law. However, no one has any doubts that this year's festival will be a completely different festival from those we know from recent years. The pandemic changed the world; we had to switch to a new, emergency mode in many areas of everyday life. The same happens with the Festival,” says Tomasz Kolankiewicz, Artistic Director of the Polish Film Festival.